BitHub Africa has successfully tested a Distributed Energy System built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network (BLN) and Whive Protocol in a small Maasai village in Kenya. (PRWeb November 09, 2021) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/how_a_small_maasai_village_in_kenya_is_leap_frogging_the_world_in_energy_innovation_using_blockchain/prweb18317271.htm



Source link

previous article White House unveils funding to ease supply chain crisis, with LA and Long Beach ports being a top priority