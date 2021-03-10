House sends COVID relief to White House without pro-life protections

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)House sends COVID relief to White House without pro-life protectionsNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on March 10, 2021 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … for the package, while no Republicans supported it. The relief bill … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Indonesia’s job creation law a blow to labour next article Traliant Announces California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Training The author admin you might also like US Senate Confirms Merrick Garland for Attorney General Former NASA astronaut eyes US Senate, advocacy group says Ashcroft, presumed front-runner to succeed Blunt in U.S. Senate, says he won't run in 2022 2nd Amendment sanctuary measure on Council agenda Watch Live: White House holds press briefing Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email