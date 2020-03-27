close
ASIAN (E)

House passes US$2 trillion coronavirus package – but not without last-minute drama

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 20 views
f95d8d2e-7054-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_020401.jpg




This story is published in a content partnership with POLITICO. It was originally reported by Heather Caygle and Sarah Ferris on politico.com on March 27, 2020.The US House passed a sweeping US$2 trillion coronavirus relief package that will provide immediate assistance to many Americans, small businesses and major industries on the brink of economic collapse amid the ongoing pandemic.The package ultimately passed via a voice vote. But the vote followed a chaotic 24-hour scramble in which…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response