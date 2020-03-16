Hopes for coronavirus vaccine rise after Chinese scientists find infected monkeys developed immunity

Scientists who infected monkeys with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 have found that those that recovered developed effective immunity from the disease – a potentially important discovery in the race to develop a vaccine.But the researchers also found that the animals could become infected through their eyes, which means wearing a face mask may not be enough to protect people from the disease.Scientists around the world have been racing to develop a vaccine and the first clinical trials…
