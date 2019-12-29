Hong Kong’s top officials promise raft of economic measures in new year and coming budget address to help city tide over recession, warning of ‘tough tests’ ahead







More measures would be rolled out next month and in the coming budget address to help Hong Kong businesses survive the economic downturn, top ministers said on Sunday as they warned of challenges in the new year.In a blog post, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said he expected negative growth in the fourth quarter this year, noting gloomy figures in retail sales, visitor arrivals and unemployment rates in certain industries.“Although the statistics for the fourth quarter will be out only…







Source link