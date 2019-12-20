Hong Kong’s subsidised flats unappealing to families because of ‘small size and remote location’







Buyers found a new batch of subsidised flats less appealing for their “small size and remote location”, despite being the cheapest under a government housing scheme.Some 828 units in Chai Wan on Hong Kong Island and 2,868 units in Tsing Yi in the New Territories are meant to be sold exclusively to public housing tenants or those likely to be allocated a public rental flat in a year under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme (GSH).The flats in Chai Wan are sized between 187 and 320 sq…







Source link