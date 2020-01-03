close
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park will freeze salaries to avoid lay-offs with visitor numbers slumping 60 per cent as protests take hefty toll

Hong Kong’s iconic Ocean Park has announced a pay freeze as a sharp decline in visitor numbers in the second half of 2019 and a sluggish economy take their toll on the attraction.The park said on Friday the freeze, starting from January, was a difficult budgetary decision to make.“But by forgoing staff raises, the park will avert lay-offs that might otherwise be necessary,” the Aberdeen resort said in a press statement.The last time the attraction froze all salaries was in 2003, when a deadly…



