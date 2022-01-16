Hong Kong’s novice lawmakers: Legco’s odd man out pledges to pursue democratic reform, work with pro-establishment camp to improve welfare services





In the first of a five-part series on Hong Kong’s novice lawmakers, the Post meets Tik Chi-yuen, the only non-establishment candidate elected to the Legislative Council.Hong Kong’s only centrist lawmaker has pledged to press the authorities to push forward democratic reforms and improve social welfare services to help residents regain hope for the city’s future.Tik Chi-yuen, 64, chairman of the Third Side party and the only non-establishment candidate to win a seat in the Legislative Council…







