Hong Kong’s next chief justice Andrew Cheung will have to deal with several cases involving key constitutional disputes







Hong Kong's incoming top judge is widely regarded within the legal profession as a competent yet conservative member of the judiciary, according to fellow lawyers who had worked or studied with him.Mr Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nang, 58, will be tasked to lead the top court through an increasing number of cases of constitutional importance, which comes at time when Beijing is increasingly vocal about the city's legal system.Cheung will be the first "home-grown" chief justice, succeeding…







