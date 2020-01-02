Hong Kong’s new pro-democracy winners in district council polls struggling to set up ward offices amid high rents, as some consider table at MTR exit or cargo containers





Camille Yam Ka-yi’s victory over one of the longest-serving veterans in Hong Kong’s recent district council elections may have been unexpected, but where she intends to set up shop for her new term is even more surprising – outside an MTR exit on Bonham Road in Mid-Levels.“I will set up a table and a stool on the pavement to meet my constituents every day,” the nurse and part-time student at the University of Hong Kong said.The 27-year-old has become a rising star in politics after defeating…







Source link