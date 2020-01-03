Hong Kong’s MPF pension scheme reports third-best year, returning 12.6 per cent in 2019, with stock funds the biggest winners







Hong Kong’s compulsory pension scheme has reported its third-best performing year on record as a global stock market rally last year helped produce an average return of 12.6 per cent, according to data from Lipper Refinitiv released on Friday.It represents a turnaround from a loss of 8.3 per cent in 2018. It is the joint-third highest annual gain since Lipper started tracking the fund’s performance in 2008, lower than the 20.9 per cent in 2017 and 27. 5 per cent in 2009 and the same as the…







