Hong Kong’s ‘live-in’ rule for domestic workers leads to working on rest day, appeal of government policy argues







Hong Kong’s domestic helpers are routinely subject to exploitation on their legally mandated rest day because of a policy that requires them to live with their employers, an appeal against the government policy argued on Tuesday.Barrister Paul Shieh Wing-tai SC told the Court of Appeal the so-called live-in rule, which has been in place since 2003, “unacceptably heightened the risk of domestic workers being forced to work while they were supposed to be having their rest day”.Shieh was…







Source link