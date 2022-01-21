Hong Kong’s largest journalist group faces scrutiny from authorities, asked to justify activities amid media crackdown fears

Labour authorities have asked Hong Kong’s biggest journalists’ group to justify its activities and provide additional financial information about its operations, amid fears of deteriorating press freedoms in the global financial hub.The investigation came hot on the heels of the closure of two online news portals, Stand News and Citizen News, with the former being accused of publishing articles breaching the Beijing-decreed national security law.The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA)…
