Hong Kong’s first-time exhibitors, much sought after during China import expo, are confident about deals

First-time exhibitors from Hong Kong said they were confident about generating business at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is being held in Shanghai.Exhibitors from the city were representing the services, equipment, science and education, lifestyle, food, health care and medical devices industries at the event, which kicked off on Friday last week and ended on Wednesday.Food companies were, in particular, highly sought after by mainland Chinese merchants amid a growing…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC