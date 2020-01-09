Hong Kong’s equity punters drive up cost of money as demand for local currency increases amid fervour for initial public offerings







Hong Kong’s stock punters have returned to the city’s market for initial public offerings, putting so much money into the fundraising by two mainland Chinese companies that they drove up the city’s cost of money, which sent the local currency to a recent high against the US dollar.Retail investors pumped some HK$138 billion (US$17.75 billion) to subscribe to the shares of TV drama maker Values Cultural Investment and restaurant chain Jiumaojiu International Holdings, which closed at noon on…







