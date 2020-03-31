close
ASIAN (E)

Hong Kong’s co-living operators slash prices by up to half as people observe Covid-19 social-distancing guidelines

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 28 views
34421ee2-724d-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_191637.JPG




Operators of shared living spaces in Hong Kong have slashed their monthly rates by as much as 50 per cent as they navigate a new normal of social distancing and people avoiding large crowds amid the Covid-19 pandemic.“We offer 30 to 50 per cent discounts for our units in different locations,” said Zeta Yung, co-founder at The Cube Group that operates about 80 units in five locations on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon.The occupancy rate at Cube’s properties had dropped to half in February after…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response