Hong Kong’s ‘cart noodles’ are irresistible to many, but certainly not worth dying for amid the Covid-19 pandemic







It’s horrifying to hear a number of people have flouted the city’s quarantine rules by sneaking out to eat and go about their daily activities. This is even after the government expressly said those under quarantine must remain in self-isolation.In one case, a 24-year-old man wearing an electronic wristband, was found eating che zai meen, or cart noodles, with a friend in Tsuen Wan on March 24.Those under quarantine are given tracking wristbands to limit their movements. The man, who was under…







Source link