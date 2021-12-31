close
Hong Kong’s blight of nano flats will withstand minimum-size rule as affordability remains the top barrier in the world’s priciest city

Hong Kong’s notoriously tiny flats are likely to endure and withstand the minimum size ordered by the city authorities, as affordability remains the biggest challenge for many first-home buyers struggling to get on the first rung of the property ladder.The 280-square feet (26 square metres) minimum stipulated this week on new projects built on government land would wipe out many flats priced below HK$6 million (US$769,400), which are eligible for up to 90 per cent mortgage financing, pushing…



