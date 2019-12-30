Hong Kong woman gets HK$133,000 in damages for being dismissed from job over pregnancy three years ago







A Hong Kong woman who was dismissed from her job over pregnancy three years ago has won HK$133,000 (US$17,000) in damages from her former employer.The victim, whose name was pronounced as Chun Sau-ching in court documents written in Chinese, previously told the District Court that her boss, Chan Hon-lung, had appeared cold upon learning about her pregnancy.Three days after Chun informed her office she was pregnant, Chan told her he hoped she would resign to “minimise his burden”, and also…







