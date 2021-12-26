Hong Kong wildlife officials put down 28 wild boars since start of urban area kill policy







Hong Kong authorities have put down 28 wild boars since November and will continue the practice of culling ones in urban areas with a view to protecting the public’s safety, according to the head of the city’s wildlife department.Leung Siu-fai, director of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, on Sunday said 20 cases of wild boars injuring residents had been reported this year, mainly on Hong Kong Island.“We will continue to catch some wild boars that are habitually haunting…







Source link