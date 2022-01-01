Hong Kong welcomes two 2022 babies born at the stroke of midnight







At the stroke of midnight as Hong Kong celebrated the New Year, civil servant Li and his wife welcomed their baby daughter into the world.Their child, born at the Hong Kong Adventist Hospital – Tsuen Wan and weighing 2.4kg, is the second daughter for Li and his wife, who both work as surveyors for the government. Their elder daughter is one and a half years old.Asking to be identified by only his surname, Li said he hoped his newborn daughter would bring joy and hope to Hong Kong in the new…







Source link