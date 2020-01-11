Hong Kong unrest: legal row after police take away protester from British consulate





A row erupted in Hong Kong after police led a girl away from a protest at the British consulate on Saturday, in an area critics argued officers could not legally enter.The 15-year-old was subsequently arrested, a police source said.A witness said riot officers took the girl, dressed in dark clothes, to their vehicle after she was found to be carrying a spray adhesive, which protesters have often used to affix posters and signs supporting the months-long civil unrest.Luke de Pulford, who sits on…







