Hong Kong tutor published on social media exam questions leaked by his wife and others, court hears







A Hong Kong tutor published on social media public examination questions and assessment criteria leaked by his wife and two others to promote his tutorial classes, a court heard on Wednesday.Chinese language instructor Weslie Siao Chi-yung, 42, was tried at Tuen Mun Court alongside three co-defendants, for allegedly publishing the confidential materials used in the Chinese exams of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education in 2016 and 2017 on a Facebook page he used to advertise his brand,…







