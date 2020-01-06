close
ASIANS (ET)

Hong Kong to add mystery Wuhan pneumonia to list of notifiable infectious diseases, giving authorities power to quarantine patients

Medical practitioners in Hong Kong must notify the government of anyone suspected to have been infected with the mystery Wuhan pneumonia under a change expected to be in place this week which also gives the authorities the power to place patients under mandatory quarantine.The Food and Health Bureau’s announcement late on Monday night came as medical experts called on the government to step up health checks at the city’s border and make visitors from Wuhan, which has been hit by a pneumonia…



