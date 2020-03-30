Hong Kong teens allegedly linked to viral bullying case among 60 arrested as eight-day operation targets youth crime







Fifteen Hong Kong students were among 60 people arrested in an eight-day operation, dubbed “Stepshadow”, that targeted an uptick in youth crime that some police believe has accompanied the suspension of school classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.Officers think most of the students, aged from 12 to 18, can be linked to three violent bullying cases in Tuen Mun earlier this year that saw one boy and two girls beaten up by street youth gangs.The attacks took place at different northern Hong Kong…







