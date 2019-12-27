Hong Kong stock exchange launches 2019 Operation Santa Claus with light show and HK$500,000 donation







The Hong Kong stock exchange’s Connect Hall hosted the launch of the 32nd instalment of Operation Santa Claus with a spectacular light show last month.Beneficiary representatives and members of donor organisations assembled in the heart of the city’s financial hub in November to kick off another year of the charity drive.The 360-degree light show marked the official launch of 2019’s OSC, an annual fundraising campaign jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK…







Source link