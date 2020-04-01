close
Hong Kong still most expensive housing for high-end expats, though Covid-19 crisis may see rents come down

Hong Kong remains Asia’s most expensive city for high-income expat housing, though rents are expected to fall amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, according to a survey released on Wednesday.The city for a third year in a row topped a poll by ECA International based on the monthly cost of an unfurnished, three-bedroom, mid-range flat in an area commonly inhabited by executive-level expats.The average rent for such a flat in Hong Kong is US$11,318 (HK$87,747), with Tokyo taking the second spot…



