Hong Kong snooker star Marco Fu in legal fight over control of his Facebook fan page







Hong Kong snooker star Marco Fu Ka-chun has filed a legal action against his former agents after they took over his Facebook fan page despite ending his contract with them.Passion Marketing Company, its director Chan Yan-nang and Li Wai-nga, both administrators of the page, had changed Fu and his wife’s statuses from “editor” to “moderator” of the page last July, according to the court filing.Moderators have no power to manage access to the page or create, edit or delete posts.Fu, a six-time…







Source link