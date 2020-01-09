close
Hong Kong protests: two jailed over petrol bombs, while third faces prison after being caught carrying weapons in bag

Two men were jailed by a Hong Kong court on Thursday for possessing six petrol bombs near a protest scene five months ago.Li Jinpeng, 36, who is unemployed and businessman Ching Wai-ming, 61, were sentenced to 12 months and 14 months in prison at Fanling Court respectively, over one joint count of possessing offensive weapons in a public place.The pair admitted carrying the petrol bombs outside Villa Sunshine in Tin Shui Wai in the early hours of August 15.The previous evening, protesters…



