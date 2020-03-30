Hong Kong protests: Telegram group operator faces incitement charges over ‘provoking others to murder officers and bomb police stations’







The administrator of a Telegram group faced incitement charges in a Hong Kong court on Monday for allegedly provoking others to murder officers and bomb police stations, among other violent acts.Insurance agent Siu Cheung-lung became the second defendant accused of inciting violence by managing a social media account used for that purpose, since anti-government protests erupted in Hong Kong in June last year over the now-withdrawn extradition bill.Kwun Tong Court heard that between November 12…







