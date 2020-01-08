close
Hong Kong protests: teachers warned online comments are subject to regulations as education chief urges schools to suspend those arrested for serious crimes

Hong Kong’s education chief has warned that teachers’ personal remarks on social media – even ones made on private sites – are regulated by the law and a professional code of conduct and those who behave inappropriately should face ­consequences.Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said on Wednesday that comments made on social media platforms involved professional conduct as they may reflect the moral values teachers upheld. He also dismissed claims that teachers’ freedoms were being…



