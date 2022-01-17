Hong Kong protests: student jailed for nearly 8 years for slashing police officer’s neck with box cutter





A student has been jailed for nearly eight years for slashing a police officer’s neck with a box cutter, in what a judge called “the most severe form of attack” against law enforcement during Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in 2019.Hui Tim-lik, 21, made his second appearance before the High Court on Monday, one week after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent over his assault on Sergeant Wesley Leung Siu-cheung four months into the social unrest.In imposing a jail term of seven years…







Source link