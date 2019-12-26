Hong Kong protests: student arrested for possessing explosive chemicals and smoke bombs on Christmas Eve denied bail







An 18-year-old student arrested for possessing explosive substances and smoke bombs on Christmas Eve was denied bail by a Hong Kong court on Thursday.Kwong Wai-pong was among five people charged in different cases at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day, arrested for various offences related to anti-government protests.In the last two days, protesters have taken to streets and shopping malls across Hong Kong to stage demonstrations. Riot police have used tear gas and pepper spray to…







Source link