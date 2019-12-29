Hong Kong protests: school principal hoping to bring warring sides together one sharing session at a time





When a student protester told principal Li Kin-man in August that young people needed their voices heard, the idea of conducting sharing sessions between teachers and pupils was born.Four months on, Li has conducted four such sharing sessions, inviting not only teachers, students, but also barristers, journalists, and social workers who helped at protests.And now he is planning to ask police officers to join next month’s talk.“I don’t expect to change a person’s view 180 degrees through a…







