ASIAN (E)

Hong Kong protests: rare day of peace as protesters spend Saturday raising awareness of movement

4965e618-3469-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_200614.JPG




Hong Kong experienced a peaceful Saturday as protesters staged small promotional events in town for like-minded businesses and upcoming rallies.In Admiralty, protesters initially planned to stick promotional materials and sticky notes to re-form a “Lennon Wall” near government headquarters from 2pm. A Lennon Wall is an area where messages of support for protesters are posted.But with a heavy presence of riot police in the area, about two dozen protesters took trams to Causeway Bay later in the…



