Hong Kong protests: police officers receive HK$235 million in meal and other allowances

Hong Kong’s police officers received HK$235 million in meal and other allowances as the force was mobilised during the past six months of social unrest, on top of the almost HK$1 billion in overtime claims previously announced.A letter on Friday from the Civil Service Bureau to the Legislative Council showed that between June and November, frontline officers and back-end clerical staff, including those who had carried out tasks beyond their job description, were given allowances worth HK$85…



