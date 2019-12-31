Hong Kong protests, MTR train collision and scandal involving Canto-pop star Sammi Cheng’s husband among our most read news stories in 2019







The Hong Kong protests unsurprisingly feature heavily in our top 10 most read stories about the city in 2019, with only an early-morning collision between two MTR trains during a signalling test run and a celebrity scandal attracting similar numbers.An attack on march organiser Jimmy Sham in Mong Kok in October, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announcing she would withdraw the contentious extradition bill that first sparked the movement, and the pro-democracy camp sweeping to victory…







Source link