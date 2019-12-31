Hong Kong protests: mainland China student and two 14-year-olds among eight charged over shopping mall mayhem







A university student from mainland China and two 14-year-olds are among eight suspects charged over a rally at a Hong Kong shopping centre, where protesters demonstrated on Saturday against so-called parallel traders and shoppers from across the border.

Fanling Court heard on Tuesday that Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University student He Zhenyu, 20, had caused a commotion along with four local teenagers – including a 14-year-old boy – by shouting at customers at a Mannings pharmacy in the…







