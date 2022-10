ASIANS (ET) Hong Kong protests: internet radio host ‘Giggs’ gets 32 months in jail for inciting revolt against Beijing, local government and laundering more than HK$10 million ASIANS (ET) by 21 views Google +

Edmund Wan, 54, admits violating sedition law by advocating city’s independence and resistance against local and state authorities in 39 episodes of two online shows in 2020.







