Hong Kong protests: hundreds gather in pouring rain and vow to continue anti-government movement







Hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered in the pouring rain in Hong Kong on Sunday to pledge to continue a social movement that has lasted for nearly seven months.The usual chants of “five demands, not one less”, “disband Hong Kong police”, and “Hongkongers, revenge!” were once again loudly heard in Central, as protesters attended an authorised assembly at Edinburgh Place.They also rolled out a giant banner that marked the key events in the first six months of anti-government protests,…







Source link