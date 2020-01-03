Hong Kong protests continue to batter retail sector as sales plunge 23.6 per cent in November, the second biggest drop on record







Hong Kong’s retail sector continues to take a beating as sales plunged 23.6 per cent in November from the previous year, the second largest drop on record, as tourism and consumption activities were severely affected by increasingly violent anti-government protests.Consumer spending dropped to HK$30 billion (US$3.84 billion) for the month after a record 24.4 per cent year-on-year slump in October, according to the Census and Statistics Department on Friday. For the first 11 months, the decline…







