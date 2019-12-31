close
ASIANS (ET)

Hong Kong protests: city leader Carrie Lam vows to rebuild city and bear responsibilities in new year address

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 26 views
no thumb



Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has said she hopes to rebuild the city and will not shy from her responsibilities as she shared her resolutions on New Year’s Eve.The government released a three-minute video featuring Lam, alongside three other ministers on the last day of the turbulent 2019, which ended with the chief executive wishing to restore order and harmony in the new year.“In 2019, we experienced challenges not seen before. The unrest triggered by the…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response