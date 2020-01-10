Hong Kong protests: 31 arrested civil servants suspended from posts







Thirty-one civil servants have been suspended after they were arrested for taking part in illegal Hong Kong protests, the civil service minister said on Friday.Joshua Law Chi-kong revealed dozens of civil servants had been held by police for joining unlawful assemblies, as of December 31, and warned those convicted faced losing their jobs permanently.“Out of the 41 arrested, 31 had been interdicted and suspended from service,” he said on the sidelines of the Legislative Council’s finance…







