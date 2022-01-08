Hong Kong protests: 21 demonstrators jailed for up to 3½ years for taking part in riot near Beijing’s liaison office







Twenty-one Hong Kong demonstrators have been jailed for up to 3½ years for taking part in a riot near Beijing’s liaison office during the social unrest in 2019.Following a District Court-level trial, the 15 men and six women, aged between 21 and 43, were sentenced at West Kowloon Court on Saturday, nearly 2½ years after they were charged with rioting over the chaos in Sheung Wan on July 28, 2019.An approved rally on Hong Kong Island against police’s use of force during the anti-government…







