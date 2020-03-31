Hong Kong police smash gambling racket which used arcade machines for betting games







Hong Kong police have broken up what they believe is a sophisticated gambling syndicate behind a network of underground casinos that used arcade machines for betting games and served those from the criminal underworld, force insiders said on Tuesday.Detectives believed the racket, ran by a gang of mainland men from Hunan province, had raked in more than HK$14 million (US$1.8 million) from its eight betting establishments in Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po in the past six months.One police source said…







