Hong Kong police seize 80kg of illegal fireworks and firecrackers from shipping container ahead of Lunar New Year

Eighty kilograms of illegal fireworks and firecrackers thought to have been smuggled into Hong Kong from mainland China for the Lunar New Year were seized by police on Tuesday from a shipping container on a remote hillside.The haul had an estimated street value of HK$50,000 (US$6,434) and would likely be sold illegally for the celebrations, Senior Inspector Lee Ka-wing of the anti-triad squad of Yuen Long police district said.He said the consignment was found hidden in the container on a…



