Hong Kong police search for six people believed to have set fire outside Lai Chi Kok government offices after petrol bombs found at the scene







Hong Kong police are searching for six people believed to have lit a fire outside a government office in Kowloon early on Tuesday morning.Officers seized shards of glass and plastic and glass bottles containing an unknown liquid, suspecting petrol bombs were thrown. The shutters of Lai Chi Kok government offices were blackened.Six people dressed in black clothing and wearing hoods were believed to be involved in the case. No one was injured in the incident and no arrests had been made,…







Source link