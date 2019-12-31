Hong Kong police officer forced to fire three shots following high-speed car chase as man tried to escape after jumping bail on drug charges







A French-Chinese man who had jumped bail on drug charges pleaded guilty on Tuesday to dangerous driving after a daring escape that forced an officer he nearly knocked down to fire three shots.The high-speed car chase began at 2.50am on May 12 when a station sergeant, surnamed Ng, noticed a private car driven by Marco Philippe Cuzet, 25, swaying and braking intermittently along Tuen Mun Road.The District Court heard Cuzet, a French-born Hong Kong identity card holder, was initially cooperative,…







