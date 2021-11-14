Hong Kong police hunt triad gang members who kidnapped cryptocurrency trader and demanded HK$30 million ransom







Hong Kong police are hunting for triad gang members after officers arrested seven suspected kidnappers and rescued a cryptocurrency trader who was held for six days by captors seeking a HK$30 million (US$3.85 million) ransom from his family.The Post has learned that the victim, who is in his thirties, suffered leg fractures after the captors struck him with hammers in an attempt to stop him from fleeing.A police source said he believed the man had become the target of the Sun Yee On triad gang…







