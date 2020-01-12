close
ASIAN (E)

Hong Kong police hunt down three teens over snatch theft after man attacked and robbed of HK$10 million in broad daylight

ASIAN (E)
4234670c-3531-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_200326.jpg




Police tracked down three teens in Hong Kong accused of snatching HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) in cash from a mainland man in the busy shopping hub of Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday.The trio, all 16, were suspected – along with another individual – of attacking a jewellery shop employee, 39, at 8.27am on Chatham Road South near Mody Road.They made off with a suitcase the victim was carrying, containing cash in US, British, European and Canadian currency totalling HK$10 million.One of the suspects…



